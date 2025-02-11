CBS Sports tabs Michigan football as the 'best closer'
When it comes to the 2025 recruiting cycle, Michigan football might have finished with the No. 6 class in the country, but not many teams did a better job filling out their class as the Wolverines did. Sherrone Moore, in his first true offseason as the Michigan head coach, landed the No. 1 recruit in stunning fashion. Not many believed quarterback Bryce Underwood would commit to Michigan -- until he did. Back in late November, Underwood flipped his commitment from LSU to the Wolverines and would later sign with Michigan.
But that wasn't the only big play by Michigan. The Wolverines flipped a few elite defensive backs like Underwood's teammate, Elijah Dotson. The Wolverines also flipped four-star's Shamari Earls and Jordan Young. Then on Early Signing Day, Michigan flipped four-star Edge rusher Nate Marshall from Auburn back to the maize and blue.
To top it all off, Michigan landed five-star lineman Ty Haywood who was previously committed to Alabama. It was expected, but Haywood sealed the deal on National Signing Day. Haywood's commitment landed the Wolverines their final commit of the '25 cycle and gave them the sixth-best class.
With the way Michigan finished its 2025 class, CBS Sports listed the Wolverines as one of the best closers of the '25 cycle.
"It feels like Michigan hasn't missed on or off the field since mid-November with Bryce Underwood in the fold and two huge wins over Ohio State and Alabama. The victories keep coming after the other Top247 uncommitted prospect, Ty Haywood, signed. He's an imposing tackle prospect who can help shore up the future protection for Underwood."
