Chicago Bears' TE Colston Loveland predicted to win major award in 2025
After helping steer the Detroit Lions' offense into one of the best in the NFL, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson took on a new opportunity as the Chicago Bears' new head coach. After selecting Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bears wanted to give both Williams and Johnson plenty of options in 2025. Chicago not only beefed up the offensive line, but the Bears selected Michigan's All-American tight end Colston Loveland with their first-round selection.
While most people thought Penn State's Tyler Warren would be the first TE off the board, Chicago opted to grab Loveland with the 10th pick. Loveland showcased himself as the top target in the Wolverines' passing attack this past season, even with poor QB play. Loveland has the capabilities to stretch the defense, and that gives the Bears another weapon.
During ESPN's round table session, analyst Dan Orlovsky predicted Loveland to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Let's go with a tight end winning this award for a second straight year. The middle of the field and play-action should be huge areas of attack for Chicago. Loveland can replicate Sam LaPorta's rookie year production, which Bears coach Ben Johnson played a big role in scheming up while in Detroit.- Dan Orlovsky
In 2024, Loveland faced an injury that allowed him to play in 10 games for Michigan, but he still led the team catching 56 passes for 582 yards and five scores. Regardless of who played QB for Michigan, they went Loveland's way. Now that the All-American will have much better QB play as he enters his rookie season, along with an offensive-minded head coach -- Loveland could be in store for a massive 2025 season.
