Cincinnati Bengals waive former Michigan All-Big Ten honoree
Former Michigan punter Brad Robbins has been waived by the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals announced they waived the former Wolverine on Tuesday. It may have come as a bit of a surprise after Cincinnati activated Robbins off of the Injured Reserve list on Monday. Robbins, a former sixth-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, started for the Bengals last season, but had yet to play in 2024 due to an injury.
In 2023, Robbins appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and punted 76 times with a 44.3 average, five touchbacks, and 20 kicks placed inside the 20.
After injuring his hip flexor back in August, the Bengals signed rookie Ryan Rehkow who has been sensational. Rehkow, through four weeks, has risen to the top of the NFL leaderboard in both gross punting average (58.4) and net punting average (49.7).
Robbins played for Michigan from 2017-2022. During his tenure, he appeared in 44 games and was a three-time All-Big Ten honoree.
