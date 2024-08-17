College Football: Which longest active regular-season win streak will end first?
Entering the 2024 college football season, there are four teams with championship hopes who will look to keep their active regular-season win steaks alive. The Georgia Bulldogs currently have the longest active streak with 39 consecutive regular seasons wins, followed by Michigan (28), Washington (18), and Florida State (17).
With all four programs facing tough matchups in 2024, it seems unlikely that all will make it through the fall without suffering at least one regular season loss. In fact, it seems highly probably that all four teams will see their regular-season win streak come to an end at some point in 2024. But which teams streak will come to an end first? Here's a look at the schedules for each:
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs
- No. 14 Clemson (neutral site)
- Tennessee Tech
- at Kentucky
- at No. 5 Alabama
- Auburn
- Mississippi State
- at No. 4 Texas
- Florida
- at No. 6 Ole Miss
- No. 15 Tennessee
- UMass
- Georgia Tech
No. 9 Michigan Wolverines
- Fresno State
- No. 4 Texas
- Arkansas State
- No. 23 USC
- Minnesota
- at Washington
- at Illinois
- Michigan State
- No. 3 Oregon
- at Indiana
- Northwestern
- at No. 2 Ohio State
No. 10 Florida State
- Georgia Tech (neutral site)
- Boston College
- Memphis
- Cal
- at SMU
- No. 14 Clemson
- at Duke
- at No. 19 Miami
- North Carolina
- at No. 7 Notre Dame
- Charleston Southern
- Florida
Washington Huskies
- Weber State
- Eastern Michigan
- Washington State (neutral site)
- Northwestern
- at Rutgers
- No. 9 Michigan
- at No. 25 Iowa
- at Indiana
- No. 23 USC
- at No. 8 Penn State
- UCLA
- at No. 3 Oregon
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football's chances to win each game in 2024
Colin Cowherd: 'Michigan's the most overrated in the Top 25'