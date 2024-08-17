Wolverine Digest

College Football: Which longest active regular-season win streak will end first?

Chris Breiler

The Michigan Wolverines enter Michigan Stadium
The Michigan Wolverines enter Michigan Stadium / Christopher Breiler
Entering the 2024 college football season, there are four teams with championship hopes who will look to keep their active regular-season win steaks alive. The Georgia Bulldogs currently have the longest active streak with 39 consecutive regular seasons wins, followed by Michigan (28), Washington (18), and Florida State (17).

With all four programs facing tough matchups in 2024, it seems unlikely that all will make it through the fall without suffering at least one regular season loss. In fact, it seems highly probably that all four teams will see their regular-season win streak come to an end at some point in 2024. But which teams streak will come to an end first? Here's a look at the schedules for each:

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs
Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts during the first half in the 2023 Orange Bowl against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
  1. No. 14 Clemson (neutral site)
  2. Tennessee Tech
  3. at Kentucky
  4. at No. 5 Alabama
  5. Auburn
  6. Mississippi State
  7. at No. 4 Texas
  8. Florida
  9. at No. 6 Ole Miss
  10. No. 15 Tennessee
  11. UMass
  12. Georgia Tech

No. 9 Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Football
Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore with offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart (52) and Trevor Keegan (77) against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Fresno State
  2. No. 4 Texas
  3. Arkansas State
  4. No. 23 USC
  5. Minnesota
  6. at Washington
  7. at Illinois
  8. Michigan State
  9. No. 3 Oregon
  10. at Indiana
  11. Northwestern
  12. at No. 2 Ohio State

No. 10 Florida State

Florida State football
Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Lawrance Toafili (9) runs the ball during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports / Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Georgia Tech (neutral site)
  2. Boston College
  3. Memphis
  4. Cal
  5. at SMU
  6. No. 14 Clemson
  7. at Duke
  8. at No. 19 Miami
  9. North Carolina
  10. at No. 7 Notre Dame
  11. Charleston Southern
  12. Florida

Washington Huskies

Washington Huskies
Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Carson Bruener (42) reacts after a play against the Michigan Wolverines during the third quarter in the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports / Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Weber State
  2. Eastern Michigan
  3. Washington State (neutral site)
  4. Northwestern
  5. at Rutgers
  6. No. 9 Michigan
  7. at No. 25 Iowa
  8. at Indiana
  9. No. 23 USC
  10. at No. 8 Penn State
  11. UCLA
  12. at No. 3 Oregon

