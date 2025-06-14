Colston Loveland's message to JJ McCarthy ahead of Bears-Vikings Monday Night Football showdown
It wasn't all that long ago that JJ McCarthy and Colston Loveland were wearing the same uniform in Ann Arbor. The duo achieved tremendous success together during their time at Michigan, culminating in a National Championship victory and a perfect 15-0 finish during the 2023 season.
But the days of being teammates are over, and they now find themselves as NFC North rivals in the NFL. Despite that Michigan connection, Loveland made it clear that the Bears will be fully ready to knock off McCarthy's Vikings when the two sides clash to open the 2025 season on Monday Night Football.
Speaking recently with Rich Eisen, Loveland said that he'll always have a bond with McCarthy, except for when the two meet on the football field as rivals.
"I'd say that's my guy, Michigan man, we got to do some things in college, and he knows I love him," Loveland said. "But we're not on the same team anymore. So all I know is, Monday Night, we're going to be prepared, we're going to be fired up, ready to go out there and... good luck."
When asked if McCarthy would still be his guy on game day, Loveland offered a simple response.
"No longer, nope."
Both McCarthy and Loveland will be looking to assert themselves in the league when the season kicks off. While Loveland is entering his rookie year, McCarthy is fresh off an injury that cost him his entire rookie season in 2024. And with both teams looking to make a run at the NFC North championship and beyond, this will be a critical early-season primetime matchup on a national stage for the two former Wolverines.
