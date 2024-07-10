Commitment Watch: Michigan Favored To Land Three-Star Wideout This Weekend
After receiving a pair of big-time commitments on Monday, the Michigan Wolverines are expected to receive more good news on the recruiting trail for the 2025 class this weekend. Three-star wideout/ATH Phillip Wright III is set to announce his decision on Saturday, July 13, and all signs are currently pointing to Ann Arbor.
There are currently two predictions in on 247 Sports for Wright III, and both of them are favoring Michigan. The same can be said over at On3, where Michigan is currently a 92.6 percent favorite to land the three-star prospect. Rivals, who views Wright III as a four-star prospect, is also favoring Michigan here.
When it comes to Wright III, Don't let the three-star rating fool you. The 5-11, 165 pound track star is dangerous with the ball in his hands, and his speed allows him to make the type of plays that others can't. He's got a similar build to former U-M defender Mike Sainristil and current U-M wideout Semaj Morgan.
Assuming that Michigan doesn't receive another commitment between now and then, Wright III would become the 16th commitment in Michigan's 2025 recruiting class, a class that is currently ranked No. 11 nationally according to 247 Sports. As of now, Michigan has just one other WR committed to the class, three-star Jacob Washington. There is also a high level of confidence that Michigan will eventually add four-star wideout Andrew Marsh to the 2025 class, which would be another big-time commitment for the Wolverines. Unlike Wright III, Marsh isn't expected to make his decision until August.
