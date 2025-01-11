Dave Portnoy takes down Buckeyes in epic rant
Imagine your favorite team is heading to the College Football Playoff national championship as the favorite to win it all in just a few weeks. The excitement you must feel as a fanbase, the pride you feel as an organization, the tremendous feeling of pending accomplishment. Michigan fans can relate to that feeling very well, as they all lived through a magical national championship run in 2023. But for Ohio State fans, the Buckeyes' run at a national championship just feels a bit off. There is just something that continues to dampen all of that excitement, pride, and impending sense of accomplishment, and we all know what it is.
On Saturday, Barstool Sports owner and noted Michigan alum Dave Portnoy perfectly articulated that weird feeling that the Buckeye faithful are dealing with, where that nagging sense of failure is coming from. Hint: it's coming from the Michigan Wolverines.
In an epic rant posted to his Twitter/X account, Portnoy reminded the team down south that, regardless of what happens on Jan. 20, the Buckeyes still lost at home to the Wolverines as a three touchdown favorite. While Michigan went a perfect 15-0 for its national championship season in 2023, Ohio State - assuming the Buckeyes win it all - will have suffered two regular season losses (including the loss to Michigan) and failed to qualify for the Big Ten championship game.
There's no question that Buckeye faithful will feel good about a National Championship win if that's ultimately how it shakes out, but there's also no denying that the loss to Michigan and the lack of a conference championship will dampen that enjoyment.
Portnoy eloquently reminded the Buckeyes that if they beat Notre Dame they will have accomplished one of the three goals they set out on this year. Win the Big Ten? Nope. Beat Michigan? Nope.
According to Portnoy, any self-respecting Ohio State fan has to admit deep down the loss to Michigan certainly removes some of the shine from a national championship win. In fact, the No. 8 ranked Buckeyes would not have even sniffed the playoff were it not for a switch to the new 12-team format this year.
For Michigan fans, the message to Buckeye fans is clear: Congrats on making it to the championship game, but never forget who owns you. Never forget that all those seniors who came back for one more shot at Michigan now own the dubious distinction of ending their careers without ever tasting victory against the Wolverines. It's been 1,869 days since you vanquished your rival. See you in Ann Arbor next November.
