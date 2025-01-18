Detroit Red Wings unveil Winged Helmet concept for game at Ohio Stadium
The Detroit Red Wings are on fire as of late, winning eight of their last nine games and making a push towards the NHL Playoffs. Hockey fans all across the mitten state have been reenergized since the Wings made a head coach change and started "just playing hockey" again. That was the mantra shared to the team by new head coach Todd McLellan.
"I told the team to just f---ing play hockey. You have been doing it your whole life, just play the game."- Red Wings Head Coach Todd McLellan
The Wings have responded and gone an absolute tear. The team looks less mechanical, and it feels like they are enjoying the game, which has translated to wins on the ice. It appears that in addition to changing their culture, the Wings may have added an elite level trolling to their arsenal. Ahead of their clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets in Ohio Stadium on March 1, the Wings unveiled a new winged helmet concept that is absolute fire.
Not only is it a glorious helmet concept, but it sends a subtle but not-so-subtle message to the folks in Columbus and their university that has not beaten anyone in a winged helmet in over 1800 days. The Red Wings are heavily influenced by the maize and blue with their superstar captain Dylan Larkin being an alum. Based on the response to the concept, there's no question that Michigan fans give the Red Wings a big thumbs up for this a-MAIZE-ing helmet concept.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Sherrone Moore provides clarity on status of Michigan S Rod Moore and potential 2025 return
CBS Sports has Michigan football as a 'loser' for the 2025 NFL Draft
Michigan football LB Jaishawn Barham seemingly makes NFL Draft decision
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7