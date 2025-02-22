Donovan Edwards talks best non-Big House stadium, how he spent his NIL earnings in hilarious heartwarming interview
Armed with a million-dollar smile and a jovial personality, Donovan Edwards has long been a reporter’s favorite, always ready with a memorable interview. Known for his outlandish claims and lighthearted banter, Edwards has had his fair share of funny moments, from joking about winning co-Heismans with Blake Corum to poking fun at Ohio State rivals for not winning any gold pants during his time at Michigan. But at the Senior Bowl, "The Don" struck again with his classic charisma.
During an interview with Chat.us.up, an Instagram/social media site that features interviews with athletes, Edwards was asked about the stadium, besides Michigan's legendary Big House, that had the most energy. Without hesitation, he replied, "Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium. Their night games are unbelievable." Edwards’ infectious personality and quick wit didn’t stop there. When asked about which game he would have played in elementary school, the future NFL star couldn’t resist turning the conversation into a fun moment. He proudly proclaimed himself the best basketball player in elementary school, pantomiming dunking on his hapless schoolmates. Then, with a smile, he admitted that he had, in fact, never dunked in elementary school—true Donovan style.
The conversation took a heartwarming turn when Edwards was asked how he spent his Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) money. Known for his love of animals, it was no surprise that he mentioned using part of his NIL funds to help his beloved dog. He recounted how his dog had torn an ACL at the dog park, and he was grateful that the NIL funds allowed him to afford the necessary surgery and rehab for his pet.
Edwards is a genuine young man who always finds time for humor and storytelling, and his down-to-earth nature, combined with his compassion, makes him an athlete fans can’t help but root for.
