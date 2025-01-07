Top 100 2026 wide receiver declares Michigan a top school with interesting graphic
Top 100 wide receiver Jabari Mack released his top 10 school list on Tuesday, sharing a graphic of his final choices to his social media channels. His top schools include Texas, Oregon, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Michigan. Interestingly enough, the Wolverines were represented by incoming quarterback Bryce Underwood on his top schools graphic.
Now, it is well known that Michigan does not technically have a mascot, but it would have been very easy for Mack to simply put a picture of a Wolverine in the graphic. Adding Bryce may mean nothing in the scheme of this battle, but it might also be an acknowledgement of Michigan's top QB prospect playing a factor. It is interesting coming from a wide receiver who could be one of Underwood's future targets in The Big House.
Mack is a composite 4-star receiver ranked 59th nationally. He measures in at 6-0 and weighs 192 pounds. He is a product of the state of Louisiana, home of the LSU Tigers who also made the top 10 cut. However, 247Sports has Texas, Texas A&M and Oregon listed as his top three potential landing spots. With a list that still encompasses 10 schools, it appears Mack has some thinking left to do. Maybe a trip to Ann Arbor and a tour of the facilities with Underwood could play a role in this recruitment battle.
