Elite cornerback Dorian Barney discusses how Michigan beat out Penn State in his recruitment
Chasing an elite talent is a tough job in and of itself, chasing an elite talent that has committed to recruiting juggernaut Alabama is borderline impossible. That was the situation Michigan defensive backs coach Lamar Morgan found himself in when it came to the recruitment of four-star cornerback Dorian Barney.
After de-committing from the Crimson Tide, Dorian, who has extended family living in Pennsylvania, was torn between Penn State and Michigan. Morgan had to overcome another hurdle: the family aspect that Penn State was surely going to play up as a significant advantage for Dorian to end up in Happy Valley. For Barney, the tipping point was the genuine way Morgan approached his recruitment, along with the idea of playing in front of 110,000 screaming Michigan fans in Ann Arbor.
"I feel like I could play in front of 110,000 people every weekend. He's (Coach Morgan) talking to me like he's talking to his players. That's what I need. I don't need it to be different when I get there."- Michigan commit Dorian Barney
Once Barney called Coach Morgan to share the good news, he further stated that his recruitment was over and he was locked in with the Wolverine program. His commitment came at a tough time for the Michigan program, as they had just lost longtime commitment Brody Jennings, another elite 2026 cornerback. In the end, Morgan overcame all of the obstacles, formed a genuine bond with Dorian, and showed his unique blueprint for winning over elite talent in a new era of college recruiting.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -