'The whole city is depressed': ESPN highlights how Michigan broke Ohio State's fanbase
Despite failing to qualify for the 12-team College Football Playoff this season, Michigan fans have found comfort (and plenty of enjoyment) in the fact that the Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes for a fourth consecutive time back on Nov. 30. As a three touchdown favorite, Ohio State's loss to Michigan was the biggest upset in the history of the rivalry, leading the Buckeye fanbase to call for a coaching change. But even with the growing unrest in Columbus, OSU athletic director Ross Bjork indicated that he still has full confidence in head coach Ryan Day and expects him to be back on the sideline in 2025.
Just hours before Ohio State is set to host Tennessee in the first round of the CFP, ESPN aired a segment on College Gameday asking the fans around Columbus how they feel about the season, and more specifically, how they feel about Ryan Day.
"That's a hard question honestly because I love him, I love what he stands for," one OSU fan said when asked about Day. "There's a disappointment that we haven't won 'the' game the past four years. The whole city is depressed if we don't win that game."
"Everyone's so embarrassed," said another fan. "Like, it's kind of hard to understand. I feel like if it wasn't for the 12-team playoff, then we wouldn't even be in this position to have an opportunity to do this. So it's like... it's almost like in the back of our minds, we all know that we haven't earned the right to be here."
Another fan was asked how he would view Ohio State's season if the Buckeyes ultimately do go on to win the national championship this year. "With an asterisk," he said. "Michigan, terrible performance. So... just absolutely terrible."
ESPN's segment only highlights what most Michigan fans already know to be true. Regardless of what happens in the playoff, the harsh reality for the Buckeye faithful is that the Wolverines have already ruined their season.
