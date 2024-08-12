ESPN's Louis Riddick praises J.J. McCarthy, dunks on Ohio State fan
Michigan's three consecutive wins over Ohio State on the football field continue to have adverse effects on the Buckeye fanbase, and same goes for the Michigan State faithful who usually rely on OSU to beat U-M when their Spartans can't.
The latest such example comes following the first NFL preseason game for quarterback J.J. McCarthy, selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. After the rookie QB threw an interception on his first professional series, the collective fansbases down in Columbus and over in East Lansing rejoiced and celebrated. However, the tone changed after McCarthy finished with 188 passing yards and a pair of touchdown tosses while completing 11-of-17 attempts against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The first of McCarthy's touchdowns caught the eye of ESPN's NFL analyst Louis Riddick, who seemed to take a not-so-subtle shot at the quarterback's evaluators during the draft lead-up.
Of course, as per usual, the Buckeye and Spartan fans came out of the woodworks to dispute Riddick's acknowledgement of McCarthy. I'm sure the vitriol had nothing to do with the fact McCarthy went a combined 4-0 as Michigan's starter against Ohio State and Michigan State, and 5-1 overall in his career against those two schools. But, as you can see below, Riddick clapped back against one such disparaging Buckeye fan.
McCarthy's days in Ann Arbor are over, and the collective college football world is less than three weeks away from the start of the season. Ohio State has a team which will likely be ranked inside the preseason Top 2 of the Associated Press poll, and poised to compete for a Big Ten and national title, and yet Buckeye fans are still preoccupied with attempts to discredit a former Wolverine breaking into the NFL. It would make more sense for a Michigan State fan — they've got much less to be excited about this fall. Yet, as mentioned from the start of this article, Ohio State fans just can't handle what Michigan has down to their program for three years running.
