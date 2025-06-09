Where Michigan football's Big Ten schedule ranks heading into the 2025 season
After coming off of being the national champions in 2023, Michigan football had high expectations entering 2024 -- even with a new head coach and plenty of new players. While the Wolverines were expected to reload, most analysts agreed Michigan had one of the toughest schedules of any college football team. The Wolverines didn't only play powerhouse Ohio State, as they do on a yearly basis, but Michigan was tasked with Texas, Oregon, and USC -- who proved not to be good once again. The Wolverines also had Indiana, which made it to the College Football Playoff.
While we all know the results of the 2024 season, an 8-5 record with two gigantic wins to end the season, Michigan's 2025 schedule isn't nearly as daunting. The Wolverines do have to travel to Oklahoma in Week 2 in what's going to be a big game, but Big Ten wise -- much softer it appears. Michigan doesn't play Oregon, Penn State, Indiana, or Illinois in 2025.
With Michigan not landing the top dogs in the Big Ten, Sporting News' Bill Bender ranked Michigan T-14 in the Big Ten for the easiest schedule. The Wolverines were tied with Maryland and Oregon. The only two teams with a softer Big Ten schedule, according to Bender, is Michigan State and Illinois.
While Michigan is going to trot out a new starting QB in 2025, likely freshman phenom Bryce Underwood, the Wolverines are going to also have one of the top defenses in college football. Even with Oklahoma being a Week 2 game, Michigan will have a little wiggle room to get Underwood in rhythm and utilize the running game, while playing stifling defense. With how the schedule looks -- on paper -- 10 wins appears to be very possible for Sherrone Moore's team this season, with a College Football Playoff birth on the line.
Here is a full look at Michigan's 2025 schedule:
Vs. New Mexico
@ Oklahoma
Vs. Central Michigan
@ Nebraska
Vs. Wisconsin
@ USC
Vs. Washington
@ Michigan State
Vs. Purdue
@ Northwestern
@ Maryland
Vs. Ohio State
