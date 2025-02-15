Michigan Football: ESPN names the Wolverines' best transfer addition for 2025
Michigan has 14 incoming transfers for the 2025 football season with more potentially coming in when the Spring portal opens. But as of now, the Wolverines filled some needs and have signed some talented players. ESPN named the best transfer addition to each of the top 25 teams and for Michigan, it's running back Justice Haynes.
Haynes, a former top-25 recruit, is looking for a chance to play a more significant role after rushing for 448 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore on just 6.6 carries per game. He'll certainly get that opportunity in a Michigan offense that must replace Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards. Haynes is coming in with two more seasons of eligibility and should form a terrific duo with Jordan Marshall, the Wolverines' rising freshman who rushed for 100 yards in their ReliaQuest Bowl win over Alabama.
The run-heavy Michigan offense does have to replace its top two running backs. But then-freshman Jordan Marshall showed he's ready for the limelight after rushing for 100 yards against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl. But as the Wolverines operate, Michigan will utilize at least two running backs next season. That's where both Haynes and Marshall fit in.
In two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Haynes ran for 616 yards and nine touchdowns on 104 carries (5.9 yards per carry), adding 17 receptions for 99 yards during the 2024 season alone. Haynes was a touted back coming out of high school and has flashed with his speed and agility. Michigan should once again have a solid one-two punch with Haynes and Marshall.
