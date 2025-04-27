ESPN names one Michigan football draftee the 'developmental' player to watch for
Not every NFL Draft analyst had Michigan football LT Myles Hinton being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the former five-star lineman heard his name called in the sixth round. And Hinton probably landed in the best situation one could ask for. If you're an offensive lineman, one place you love to go is to the Philadelphia Eagles, a place where linemen thrive.
With the 191st pick, the Eagles selected Hinton and he will team back up with Trevor Keegan who was also drafted by Philadelphia in last year's draft.
With the size, talent, and ceiling of Hinton, ESPN's Jordan Reid named Hinton as a developmental player to watch down the road.
I'm a fan of Hinton's potential and physical skills, and the former Stanford and Michigan offensive tackle will now attend "Stoutland U" under famed Eagles line coach Jeff Stoutland. He'll sit and learn behind Lane Johnson and could be Philadelphia's right tackle or right guard of the future.- Jordan Reid
Hinton only played two seasons with Michigan, He started his career with Stanford, which he chose over the Wolverines and others. Hinton transferred to Michigan, but didn't become a full-time starter until last season. The 6-foot-6, 340-pound tackle started all 10 games he played in 2024 for the Wolverines at left tackle. Hinton was named a 2024 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.
He will now head to Philadelphia and provide depth and hope to make a name for himself down the road.
