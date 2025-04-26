NFL Draft: Social media reacts to Eagles drafting Wolverine OT Myles Hinton
The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles used the 191st pick in round six to nab Michigan Wolverine offensive tackle Myles Hinton. Hinton was a former 5-star recruit out of high school and is the brother of current LA Chargers defensive lineman Chris Hinton, Jr.
Myles is a massive tackle standing 6-foot-7 and weighing in at over 340 pounds. He has quick feet and a long reach, two things critical for an NFL level offensive tackle. Here is what social media had to say about the Hinton selection.
