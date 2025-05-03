ESPN pegs Michigan running back as a potential breakout player for 2025 season
The Michigan Wolverines have a two-headed monster in the backfield heading into next season. Alabama transfer Justice Haynes and sophomore Jordan Marshall, dubbed "Law and Order", are expected to do big things in Ann Arbor next year. Both players have speed and power and will give opposing defenses no rest as they rotate snaps.
Marshall, who was the MVP of the Reliaquest Bowl game win over Alabama, has been selected by ESPN as one of 25 potential breakout players for the 2025 season. The 25 players selected all come from the way-too-early top 25 mock from ESPN. Marshall is joined by five other Big Ten players on the list.
Marshall and Haynes are going to see a heavy dose of reps as Michigan is one of the most run dominant offenses in college football. The Wolverines will certainly throw more this year with freshman phenom Bryce Underwood in the backfield, but they will never abandon their running identity.
The amount of touches Haynes and Marshall are going to get, coupled with their abilities to hit a homerun at any moment, should lead to some pretty gaudy stats for both players. The fact that they will be able to share reps will keep them both fresh and as the opposing defensive line grows tired, gaps will open and Law and Order will be there to take advantage of them. Marshall may have been selected as the breakout player for the Wolverines, but it is the duo that will truly drive Michigan's success next year.
