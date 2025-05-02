Michigan quarterback caps off Detroit sports week by attending Pistons playoff game
The hype surrounding Michigan Wolverine freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood is at a rockstar level. He is surrounded by fans everywhere he goes, and expectations are sky high for the number one recruit in the 2025 cycle. His marketability is so high that he was selected to throw out the first pitch at a Detroit Tigers game over the weekend before he has even thrown a pass in a collegiate game.
Underwood handles the limelight like a veteran player, smiling and greeting fans as he moves. His ability to quickly connect with fans is a skill that makes his talent even that much more marketable. He shared his day with the Detroit Tigers on his Instagram, and it's amazing how he handles the fame at a young age, how receptive fans are to the 17-year-old phenom. Underwood was also in attendance at the Detroit Pistons playoff game last night. His star is so hot that the Pistons shared his presence on their official "X" profile.
While he has yet to throw a pass in a game, Underwood did start in Michigan's Spring Game. His Blue team came away victorious, and Underwood was a part of the most electric play of the day. On the final play of the game underwood tossed a 90+ yard flea flicker for a touchdown, bringing the crowd of 45,000 Wolverine fans to their feet.
Handling the exposure and fans that are a constant in his life now has to be a change for Underwood. He was highly hyped in high school but coming to a program like Michigan and being seen as the savior is a different level of expectation. The young generational talent has handled it with the poise of a seasoned veteran thus far.
