ESPN predicts Michigan, Alabama final score in ReliaQuest Bowl
For the second time in the 2024 calendar year, Michigan will face Alabama in a bowl game. The first time came during the 2023 season when the Wolverines were tasked to play the Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl for the chance to go to the National Championship Game. The Wolverines prevailed in overtime and defeated Alabama, 27-20. The Wolverines would go on and defeat Washington to win the whole thing.
When Michigan plays Alabama for the second time -- it's going to be different. Bama was on the cusp of making the College Football Playoff but after finishing 9-3, the Tide were out of the field. Michigan, on the other hand, struggled for most of the season but a shocking win over Ohio State made the Wolverines finish 7-5 with some momentum. The ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly the Outback Bowl) chose to match the Wolverines and Alabama back up once again.
It's truly too early to predict this game. Both teams are going to have transfers and opt-outs. The Wolverines likely won't have Mason Graham, Will Johnson, and others after they all decide their future. But even with so much uncertainty, ESPN predicted the final score of every bowl game -- including the Wolverines and Tide.
"Coach Kalen DeBoer's first season at Alabama won't end in the CFP. How many of the Crimson Tide's top players will join him in Tampa? Alabama's opt-outs and portal entries will be a storyline through December, and Michigan also could have some, as the Wolverines have more high-level NFL draft prospects on this year's team than last year's national championship squad. The Tide still will have a significant edge on offense in the matchup, and Michigan might need an Ohio State-like performance to keep pace. Michigan's run game keeps things close for a half, but Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard eventually get loose as Alabama pulls away.
"Final score: Alabama 30, Michigan 17"
As time gets closer to seeing Michigan play in Tampa, it will be interesting to see which players play against Alabama. Will Sherrone Moore opt to give some younger players more run like running back Jordan Marshall or quarterback Jadyn Davis? The 2025 season is right around the corner and it's time to see which Wolverines will compete for serious roles next year.
