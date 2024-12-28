ESPN predicts Michigan Football's chances to beat Alabama in ReliaQuest Bowl
Michigan will enter Tuesday afternoon as major underdogs to an Alabama squad that barely missed out on the College Football Playoff this season. The Crimson Tide are currently 12.5-point favorites over the Wolverines. But Michigan has seen this story before.
Entering The Game against Ohio State, the Wolverines were nearly three-touchdown dogs but Michigan took down the Buckeyes for the fourth year in a row. But Michigan had most of its stars for that game. When the Wolverines take the field against Alabama, Michigan won't have Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Josaiah Stewart, Will Johnson, Colston Loveland, and Myles Hinton, etc -- maybe even more.
The cards aren't stacked in Michigan's favor and it will take a group effort in order to compete, let alone beat Alabama. The Tide are angry they didn't make the CFP and Kalen DebBoer will hope to unleash his anger on a decimated Michigan squad in Tampa.
Looking at the ESPN analytics, Michigan has just a 19.4% chance of beating Alabama on New Year's Eve.
The Wolverines are going to need Davis Warren and Co. to move the ball better than they have all season. The Michigan defense will have to neutralize dual-threat Jalen Milroe, as well. You can see Michigan play in its final game of the 2024 season on Tuesday at Noon ET.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Steve Casula shares what his offense might look like as the Michigan interim OC in ReliaQuest Bowl
5 Michigan Football players to watch against Alabama in ReliaQuest Bowl
Jadyn Davis on competition with 5-star QB Bryce Underwood: 'I've never been scared to compete'
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7