Expected transfer portal addition doesn't appear on Michigan football's 2025 roster

We now know why the Wolverines recently gained another member of the team.

Trent Knoop

It was a little odd to see Michigan football add Clarion transfer Hunter Robertson just a couple of days ago. But we now know the likely reason the Wolverines wanted to add another specialist.

Michigan released its 2025 roster on Wednesday and there was one notable omission from the team. Missouri punter Luke Bauer committed to Michigan back in April, and he was expected to compete with Hudson Hollenbeck to start for the Wolverines in 2025. But for reasons unknown as this time, Bauer won't be on the team afterall.

Bauer started all 13 games last season for the Tigers. He punted 49 times for 2,047 yards (41.8 avg) and had 13 punts downed inside the opponent’s 20 yard line, along with 7 punts of 50-plus yards. Bauer was 6th in the SEC in punts and 8th in punting average and yards, respectively.

With Bauer no longer a part of the team, it appears Michigan will have a battle between Hollenbecker and Robertson for the starting job. But all early indications would show Hollenbeck has the lead for the job.

Michigan lost starting punter Tommy Doman this spring to Florida.

