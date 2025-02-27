Five Michigan Football players who could earn All-American honors in 2025
Going back to 2021, Michigan has had five or more All-Americans every year -- save for 2022 when the Wolverines had three. This past season, Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Will Johnson, Colston Loveland, and Dominic Zvada were all named All-Americans for the maize and blue.
Heading into the 2025 season, there is real belief the Wolverines could play themselves back into the College Football Playoff. If Michigan could win nine or 10 games this season, the Wolverines do have a real shot of getting back in. But Michigan is going to need several players to step up and you would likely see about five Wolverines earn All-American recognition. With that being said, here are five Wolverines who could earn the honors this next season.
1. K Dominic Zvada
The lone returning All-American from last season, of course, Dominic Zvada has to be on here. The former Arkansas State transfer was nearly flawless for Michigan nailing 21-of-22 tries with the lone miss being blocked. Zvada made seven field goals over 50 yards and became the first Michigan kicker to make four or more in a season. The Wolverines' kicker has to be the favorite to win the Lou Groza Award entering the '25 season.
2. S Rod Moore
After missing the entire 2024 season due to a spring injury, Moore opted to return for his fifth year. The Ohio product was a key cog in Michigan's national title team in 2023 and he will add instant impact to the Wolverines' defense. Michigan lost some key defenders in the secondary and getting Moore to come back with one of the bigger wins for Sherrone Moore. In three years, Moore started 27 games for the maize and blue and came up with some big plays -- like a game-sealing INT against Ohio State in '23.
3. Edge Derrick Moore
A Michigan defensive lineman has earned All-American honors every year since 2021 and while a guy like Rayshaun Benny or TJ Guy could be on this list, Derrick Moore has the most potential of the group. The former high four-star recruit took a slight dip in production during his junior year compared to his sophomore campaign, but it's clear Moore is a special player. The two-time All-Big Ten member tallied 23 tackles, six TFLs, and four sacks for the maize and blue in 2024. With Josaiah Stewart gone, Moore will be viewed as the top edge rusher for Michigan, and entering his senior year, there isn't any reason Moore couldn't record eight or more sacks for Michigan.
4. LB Ernest Hausmann
Michigan has had some great linebackers in recent years but the last one to earn All-American honors was Devin Bush back in 2018. There are areas where Ernest Hausmann needs to improve, primarily in coverage, but he could put up the numbers to become an All-American next season. Then former Nebraska linebacker was third on the team in tackles in 2023 and last season he led Michigan with 89. Hausmann is always around the ball and could easily get to 100 tackles in 2025. Assuming Michigan's defense is toward the top of the country, Hausmann will get some recognition.
5. RB Justice Haynes
My lone offensive player on the list. I look for Michigan's offense to be much improved, but not quite on the level of being elite. The Wolverines should have plenty of good players who will make All-Big Ten, but earning All-American honors might not come as easy. Anyway, running back Justice Haynes could be the favorite of any offensive player.
Bryce Underwood won't likely have the stats in Year 1 and none of the Michigan linemen have shown the caliber to be early All-American candidates. We know Michigan will continue to run the football and both Jordan Marshall and Haynes will see carries. But the Wolverines brought Haynes over for a reason and he showed spurts at Alabama of greatness. He has elite speed and burst and could make some serious noise in Sherrone Moore's offense.
Honorable mention:
FB Max Bredeson
DT Rayshaun Benny
Edge TJ Guy
RT Andrew Sprague
TE Marlin Klein
