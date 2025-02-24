Five-star level 2027 quarterback target shows off arm strength at 7-v-7 event
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey have made it clear that 2027 quarterback Trae Taylor is a top priority in their recruiting efforts. Taylor has expressed constant communication with the Michigan coaching staff, and he has spoken highly of the program and its potential fit for him. Recently, Taylor released his official visit schedule, which includes Michigan receiving the coveted final official visit. This is a critical spot for the Wolverines, as it gives them the opportunity to make their best closing argument before Taylor and his family make their final decision.
Taylor also revealed that he plans to announce his decision in June, as he wants to focus solely on preparing for his senior season after he shuts down his recruitment. This timeline adds extra importance to Michigan's official visit, as the Wolverines are positioning themselves for a late push to secure his commitment.
During a recent 7v7 event, Taylor shared a clip showcasing his remarkable arm strength. The video, which shows Taylor flicking his wrist and sending the ball 40 yards downfield on target to a moving receiver, is a testament to his impressive physical tools. It’s plays like this that have coaches like Moore and Lindsey so heavily pursuing the 6-foot-3, 186-pound quarterback.
With the decision coming in June, Michigan has positioned itself well in the race for Taylor's commitment, making their final pitch at the perfect moment.
