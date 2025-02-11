Top 2027 quarterback recruit, Michigan target, wows in Vegas 7v7 tourney
2027 elite quarterback recruit Trae Taylor has emerged as one of the top targets for Michigan’s head coach Sherrone Moore and recently appointed offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey. The 6-foot-3, 186-pound quarterback is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after recruits in the 2027 class, and it’s easy to see why. Taylor possesses a cannon for an arm, a trait that he put on full display during a 7v7 tournament in Las Vegas. His throwing motion is smooth and effortless, often described as a “flick of the wrist” that allows him to release the ball quickly with remarkable velocity. Not only does he throw with power, but he also demonstrated elite-level touch, making passes with precision that impressed onlookers.
While 7v7 tournaments can sometimes offer a less intense environment for quarterbacks, Taylor's performance still managed to turn heads. The skillset he showcased in that setting was enough to make college football programs take notice. His combination of arm strength, accuracy, and poise makes him a true dual-threat on the field, able to attack defenses with both power and finesse.
Taylor is currently ranked as the 23rd overall prospect in the 2027 class and holds a 5-star composite rating. While his recruitment is still in its early stages, it’s already clear that the top programs in college football are fighting for his commitment. Michigan, with its strong track record of developing elite quarterbacks, is hoping to repeat its success with Bryce Underwood, another top-tier quarterback prospect. Landing Taylor would be another significant win for Michigan, adding a generational talent to their quarterback room.
With his recruitment likely to extend over the next few years, every major player in college football will be vying for Taylor’s commitment. However, Michigan has positioned itself as a legitimate contender in this race, and the Wolverines are hoping that their history of culture, development, winning ways and new offensive gameplan will be enough to sway Taylor to Ann Arbor.
