Former Buffalo Bill, now with Minnesota, says JJ McCarthy reminds him of Josh Allen
The hype is certainly building for JJ McCarthy's "comeback" season in 2025. After suffering a season-ending injury during the preseason last year, Minnesota's No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has been working hard to prepare himself to lead the Vikings to new heights.
Along with videos coming out of OTAs that show McCarthy putting the ball on the money to his receivers, his teammates have also spent time talking with the media about his impact on the team so far. When it comes to nose tackle Harrison Phillips, the former Buffalo Bill says McCarthy reminds him a lot of star QB Josh Allen.
"He reminds me of Josh Allen when I was with him in Buffalo," Phillips said. "Coming into his own and understanding the power that he has to lead this organization."
Considering the fact that Allen is one of the top quarterbacks in the league, that's certainly high praise for McCarthy from Phillips. McCarthy's talent is undeniable, but the fact that he's showing other traits that remind his teammates of elite quarterbacks from around the league speaks volumes.
Obviously, McCarthy will ultimately be judged by what he does during the season and how successful the Vikings are as a result. But until then, it's hard not to view Minnesota as an early favorite to make another run at the biggest prize in all of football. And if McCarthy can live up to the hype, the Vikings have as good of a shot as anyone at delivering a championship back to Minnesota in 2025.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football to open 2025 season with back-to-back primetime games
Michigan Football makes top list for elite wide receiver, decision date announced
Bryce Underwood shreds Buckeyes in EA Sports College Football 26 trailer
Michigan in recruiting battle with Ohio State, Tennessee for five-star prospect
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson