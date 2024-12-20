BREAKING: Former Georgia LB visits University of Michigan
With current linebacker Jaishawn Barham projected to take over an edge role next year, University of Michigan is expected to aggressively pursue a linebacker in the portal. Enter former Georgia LB Troy Bowles. The freshman LB paid a visit to the reigning national champions today and would be a perfect replacement for Barham. While his stats do not jump off the screen, he has the size (6-0, 220) and the speed to make an instant impact in Ann Arbor. Bowles was a four-star cornerback coming out of high school who converted to his current linebacker position upon arriving on the Georgia campus.
The Wolverines appear to have an inside advantage as Bowles has a strong relationship with current linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary. Who recruited him previously and will surely have a heavy hand in the transfer portals recruitment this time around. Troy is also the son of current Tampa Bay Buccaneer head coach Todd Bowles and has been raised around football his whole life.
With the cerebral requirements of being a starting linebacker at a school like Michigan, being a coach's kid is another positive trait for the younger Bowles. Pairing him up with Ernest Hausmann would create instant equity in the linebacker room. Hopefully the snowstorm did not affect the visit for the southern born and raised linebacker, it would be nice to see him wearing The Winged Helmet next year.
