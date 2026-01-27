Michigan Emerging as a Frontrunner For 2027 4-Star Safety

Michigan football is emerging as one of the early favorites for class of 2027 four-star safety Isala Wily-Ava from Bellflower, Calif., according to a report from Rivals' Adam Gorney.

The Washington Huskies is also at the top of the list for Willy-Ava, with the Arizona State Sun Devils in the mix as well, according to Gorney's report.

Although Willy-Ava hasn't taken a documented visit to Ann Arbor yet, he said the Wolverines have surged in his recruitment after the hire of Kyle Whittingham as he's interested in learning more about Michigan as time wears on.

What Wily-Ava said about Michigan

"That’s really big, especially with all of the coaches and the Polynesian culture they’re bringing to Michigan,” Wily-Ava told Rivals about the Wolverines hiring Whittingham. “That’s going to be a big part.

"Coach Whittingham, I watched them when they were at Utah, and they had a great team and he’s a great person, too.”

Michigan football head coach Kyle Whittingham waves at the crowd as he is being introduced on the floor during the first half between Michigan and USC at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Greg Biggins, a National Recruiting Analyst at 247Sports, describes Wily-Ava as a safety who can do a multitude of things.

"Wily-Ava is one of the top 2-3 safeties in the state right now as a sophomore and was arguably the Brave’s best defensive player last season," Biggins wrote. "He has a rare combination of range, ball skills, instincts and hitting ability. He’s a big framed 6-2.5, 195 pounds and could easily grow in to a linebacker by the time he hits college. Has a lean frame and will be able to add a ton of good weight in the coming years. He’s a physical player, a very good open field tackler and gets downhill and flies off the hash to make a play. Wily-Ava is strong in space and an excellent open field tackler. Shows good timing and closing speed as a blitzer and has a really nice all around game."

Michigan currently has four verbal commitments in it class of 2027 in quarterback Peter Bourque, EDGE Recarder Kitchen, and offensive linemen Tristan Dare and Louis Esposito.

The class currently ranks as the 11th-best in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.