Pro Blue: Jordan Lewis is reportedly the highest paid slot corner after big, new NFL deal
Ben Bredeson was the first former Michigan football player to receive a big contract on the first day of NFL free agency. Now former Wolverine cornerback Jourdan Lewis has received a big contract. According to multiple reports, Lewis' time in Dallas is over and the former All-American is set to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lewis will sign a three-year contract worth $30 million with $20 million fully guaranteed and $12.5 million due in 2025. Lewis is reportedly the highest-paid nickel in the NFL.
The Cowboys drafted Lewis in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft and he quickly became one of the top nickel corners in the league. In 16 games last season, he posted a career high 71 tackles to go along with 1 sack, 1 interception, 3 tackles for loss, 3 pressures, 8 pass breakups as well as a forced fumble and fumble recovery.
Lewis worked his way through a major foot issue in 2022 that allowed him to play just six games. But the former Michigan great has been mostly healthy the past two years and his play on the field allowed the Jaguars to pay him as a top player.
During his NFL career, Lewis has played 115 regular season games over his career and has 386 tackles, 10 interceptions, 9.5 sacks, 44 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, and nine fumble recoveries in those appearances.
