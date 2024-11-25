Former Michigan Football legend says 'He's done' in the NFL after tearing tricep
It was a farewell tour for Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham this year. Graham announced the 2024 season would be his last playing in the league, but after the Eagles win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, Graham announced his NFL career would be over much sooner than anticipated.
Following the game, Graham told reporters he was done for the season after tearing his tricep.
"I'm done.. No for real. I'm out for the rest of the year. For real. I tore my tricep."
If this truly was the last game Graham would play in, he goes down as an Eagles legend. The 15-year pro played in 205 games, was a Super Bowl champion, and had 76.5 career sacks which is the third-most of any Eagle ever, and was the longest-tenured Eagle.
Graham played for the Michigan Wolverines from 2006-2009. The former five-star recruit had 29.5 sacks for his career. Graham was an All-American in 2009.
