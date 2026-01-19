Tracking where former Michigan players in the portal will play in 2026

With the transfer portal closing this past Friday, Michigan saw 29 players leave Ann Arbor following the massive coaching change. Sherrone Moore is out and Kyle Whittingham is in -- along with a mostly new coaching staff.

Michigan was able to retain a few players who initially entered the transfer portal, like Andrew Sprague, Jake Guarnera, Zeke Berry, Jordan Young, and Enow Etta.

Most of the 29 players to leave Ann Arbor have found their new college for the 2026 season. Here is where all those former Wolverines have ended up.

WR Fred Moore - Michigan State

After starting for Michigan in 2024, Moore appeared in just three games for the Wolverines this season. He was the first Michigan player to enter the portal -- left the team midway through the season. After catching for 128 yards and a score in '24, Moore played just 18 snaps this season and didn't log a catch.

OL Connor Jones - Georgia State

Jones played for Michigan for four years and appeared on the offensive line for 38 total snaps. This season, the veteran lineman saw the field for 23 snaps on offense. After leaving Ann Arbor, Jones will look to start at a smaller program.

LS Evan Boutorwick - Northwestern

Boutoriwck appeared in one career snap for Michigan during his time in Ann Arbor, which came this season. Michigan went out and landed a pair of long snappers via the portal, and now Boutorwick will look to head to another Big Ten school to play.

QB Jadyn Davis - East Tennessee State

The highly-touted QB leaves Ann Arbor after two seasons. Davis appeared in one game in 2024 and three games this season -- with two career passing attempts. The North Carolina product will head to a smaller school in hopes of working his way back up.

QB Davis Warren - Stanford

The former walk-on began the 2024 season as Michigan's starting QB. He started nine games for the Wolverines that season and helped Michigan beat Ohio State. Warren hurt his leg in the bowl game against Alabama and was rehabbing most of this season. He will now head to Andrew Luck's program with being on track to start.

S Elijah Dotson - Missouri

The true freshman came to Michigan, which signaled that Bryce Underwood was coming. Both Belleville products played a ton for Michigan and Dotson saw 12 games of action. He recorded 11 tackles and one interception in his lone year with the Wolverines.

LB Cole Sullivan - Oklahoma

Arguably, the biggest loss of the offseason was losing Cole Sullivan. He became the heart and soul of the Wolverines' defense toward the end of the year. The sophomore LB recorded 44 tackles, five TFLs, two sacks, and led Michigan with three interceptions. Sullivan will return to Ann Arbor for an early-season game against Michigan.

WR Semaj Morgan - UCLA

It was a whirlwind of a three-year career for Morgan in Ann Arbor. The speedy wideout caught at least 20 passes in all three seasons, but drops became a real issue for the 5-10 WR. Morgan was benched this season, but came back and competed in Michigan's bowl game. He had 223 receiving yards and a score in 2025.

RB Jasper Parker - Arkansas

The true freshman saw action in six games for Michigan before suffering an injury. Parker ran the ball 25 times for 93 yards and two scores. Michigan went out and landed a pair of RBs in the 2026 class -- including five-star Savion Hiter. Parker will head to Arkansas with a better chance of seeing early playing time.

OL Kaden Strayhorn - Alabama

The true freshman saw action in two games this year, including 80 snaps against Texas in the bowl game. Losing Staryhorn hurt the Wolverines' depth and Michigan doesn't have a true backup center behind Jake Guarnera -- at least for now.

Edge Devon Baxter - Virgina

The Maryland native never saw any game action for Michigan in the two years he was in Ann Arbor. Baxter was behind a lot of guys on the defensive line and wasn't going to see much time in 2026, either.

S Jaden Mangham - Purdue

Mangham is now headed for his third Big Ten school. The former Michigan State safety saw 13 games of action for Michigan this season. Mangham had 30 tackles and two TFLs playing in the secondary. The former Spartan played in one game for the Wolverines in 2024, but an injury set him back.

OL Ben Roebuck - Western Michigan

The sophomore lineman didn't play in 2024, but did play along the offensive line against Central Michigan. Roebuck wasn't likely going to see any playing time this season, or in 2027. He will head to the MAC with a good chance of playing.

TE Brady Prieskorn - Ole Miss

The former four-star prospect didn't record a catch in either year he was at Michigan. Prieskorn battled injuries and struggled to break into the depth chart. He will head to Ole Miss, where his brother Brady was a very good TE.

QB Mikey Keene - Arizona State

Keene was brought to Ann Arbor to battle Bryce Underwood for the starting job. But an injury left Keene out of spring and Underwood won the job with ease. After starring at Fresno State, Keene hopes to head to Arizona State and start for Kenny Dillingham.

K Beckham Sunderland - Minnesota

The former MLS kicker came to Michigan ahead of the 2025 season, but he is gone after not playing at all in 2025. The Wolverines went out and landed Pitt kicker Trey Butkowski, who will likely start in 2026.

LB Jaydon Hood - Georgia State

Hood is another Wolverine who has battled too many injuries. He was usually on the cusp of seeing major playing time, but there was always a setback. Hood was with Michigan since 2021 and had 26 career tackles and one TFL.

S Brandyn Hillman - Virginia

In his first full season of starting, Hillman was fourth on the team with 49 tackles. The hard-hitting safety had a few bad penalties this season, and is now off to Virginia for a clean slate -- for both him and Michigan.

OL Ty Haywood - Alabama

Haywood lasted one season with Michigan after he flipped from Alabama to come to Ann Arbor ahead of Signing Day. On offense, Haywood played in three games and had a redshirt season. It's possible the writing was on the wall for Haywood in 2026, but losing a five-star potential stings.

S TJ Metcalf - Tennessee

Coming from Arkansas, Metcalf had a big season for Michigan. In his lone year in Ann Arbor, he logged the most snaps of any defender and had the third-most tackles with 58. Metcalf was a versatile piece that could play anywhere in the secondary.

RB Justice Haynes - Georgia Tech

Haynes burst onto the scene and was the most electric running back in college football. He ran for over 100 yards in each game and came back to do so again against Michigan State. But that would be his final game wearing a maize and blue uniform. After the Wolverines retained Jordan Marshall and signed Taylor Tatum, Haynes opted to enter the portal and sign with the Yellow Jackets.

CB Jayden Sanders - Notre Dame

After injuries hit the cornerback room, it was freshman Jayden Sanders who stepped up and started. Sanders recorded 23 tackles this season and was a hot commodity when he chose to enter the transfer portal. Michigan wanted him back, but Notre Dame got the Wolverines' rising sophomore.

CB Tevis Metcalf - Tennessee

TJ's brother, Tevis, played in two games for Michigan on defense. He had two tackles for the Wolverines, and the former Arkansas CB is now headed to Tennessee to play with his brother.