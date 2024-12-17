Former Michigan Football linebacker re-enters transfer portal
Transfer portal season rages on, as more and more names pour into college football's chaotic version of free agency.
One name familiar to Michigan fans has appeared once again in the portal, as former Wolverine linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green is once again looking for a new home after spending the 2024 season at Colorado. Hill-Green had an excellent year with the Buffaloes, as his 82 tackles were the second-most on the team and he also added four pass breakups, two sacks and two interceptions. Hill-Green was a second team All-Big 12 selection.
Hill-Green started his college career at Michigan as part of the Wolverines' 2020 class, but transferred to Charlotte after two seasons in Ann Arbor. There, Hill-Green played a single season for former U-M staffer Biff Poggi, recording 71 tackles, three pass break-ups, two sacks and a forced fumble, earning third team All-American Conference honors in the 2023 season.
After his lone season at Charlotte, Hill-Green transferred to Colorado to play for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. With his prior ties to Michigan and Poggi, whom head coach Sherrone Moore may find a role for this offseason after Poggi was fired by Charlotte, it's possible the Wolverines could make inquiries into potentially bringing Hill-Green back to Ann Arbor for his final season of collegiate eligibility.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI