Former Michigan football offensive coordinator Mike Debord passes away at age 69
According to multiple reports, former Michigan football offensive coordinator Mike DeBord has passed away at age 69. His son, Tyler, shared on Facebook that DeBord had passed away due to complications from a stroke he suffered back in 2021.
“He taught me so much in life, I am so grateful the good Lord blessed with me with the best dad!,” Tyler DeBord wrote. “He was a man of faith, an unbelievable dad, husband, grandpa, and man. For all his successes in life, he always stuck to his small-town roots and never forgot where he came from.”
A Muncie (IN) native, DeBord played college football for Manchester before taking up coaching. DeBord started coaching in 1982, and first came to the University of Michigan in 1993 as an offensive line coach. He would become the offensive coordinator from 1997-99 before accepting the head coaching job at Central Michigan.
After a three-year coaching stint with CMU, DeBord came back to Michigan under Lloyd Carr. He was the special teams coach for two seasons before Carr promoted DeBord to offensive coordinator from 2006-07. He would then head to the pros where he coached from 2008-2012.
In 2017, DeBord went to Indiana to become the associate head coach. He would eventually make his way back to Michigan in 2020 as an offensive analyst under Jim Harbaugh.
DeBord helped Michigan win a national title in 1997. He spent 11 total seasons coaching the Wolverines.
