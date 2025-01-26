Former Michigan football player set to get interview for Dallas' OC vacancy
Former Michigan tight end Kevin Koger is set to interview with the Dallas Cowboys for their vacant offensive coordinator opening, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Koger was the Atlanta Falcons' tight end coach this past season. Prior to Atlanta, Koger was the Chargers' tight end coach for three seasons.
RELATED: REPORT: Michigan Football DC Wink Martindale linked to another potential NFL opening
On Friday, the Cowboys promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as Dallas' new head coach following the departure of Mike McCarthy.
Following his playing days, Koger worked his way up the ranks. He started at Saline, Michigan as a tight ends coach before going back to Michigan as a graduate assistant from 2013-2014. Koger then moved to the University of Tennessee in 2015 before going to Eastern Kentucky for three seasons as the wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator. Following the 2018 season, Koger moved up to the NFL. He began with the Green Bay Packers in 2019 as an offensive quality coach before going to the Chargers in 2021 as the tight ends coach.
The Toledo (OH) native played for the Wolverines from 2008-2011 and went undrafted in the '12 NFL Draft. Koger's best season came in 2011 where he caught 23 receptions for 244 yards and four touchdowns for Michigan.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Report: Michigan football no longer getting visit from a top 2025 target
Five Michigan players in store for a breakout 2025 campaign
Column: 2025 Way-too-early top 25 rankings
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7