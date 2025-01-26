REPORT: Michigan Football DC Wink Martindale linked to another potential NFL opening
After interviewing with the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons, Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has been linked to another potential job opening in the NFL.
According to a report from ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Martindale would be the top candidate for current New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, if Kafka lands the head coach position with the New Orleans Saints. Kafka interviewed with the Saints this weekend.
Kafka and Martindale worked on the same coaching staff together in New York during Martindale's latest stint in the NFL. Martindale resigned as defensive coordinator of the Giants following the 2023 season, which opened the door for Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore to bring the 61-year-old to Ann Arbor.
After coordinating the Wolverines to excellent defensive performances in wins over Ohio State and Alabama, Martindale interviewed with the Falcons and Colts this offseason, and also reportedly drew interest from the Cincinnati Bengals. However, all three of those NFL franchises have since filled their open defensive coordinator positions.
Prior to being hired at Michigan, Martindale spent the previous 20 years of his coaching career in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders, in addition to his two years with the Giants.
