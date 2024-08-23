Former Michigan football player's impact on the 2024 NFL Fantasy Football outlook
The most recent NFL draft was a resounding success for the Michigan football program. The university set a all-time record in single year draftees as well as leading all other universities in the draft. Surpassing the previous record of 11 players drafted in the 2017 NFL Draft, JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum, and Kris Jenkins are among the record breaking 13 players drafted. But how do these rookies and other Michigan veterans stack up in the realm of fantasy football?
Unfortunately the poster boy and star quarterback for the 2023 Michigan football season, JJ McCarthy, has gone down with a season ending injury and will not play until the 2025-2026 NFL season. McCarthy, who was expected to start for the Minnesota Vikings at some point this season, would've had one of the best situations of all the rookie quarterbacks in terms of fantasy production. Although usually ranked in the bottom 10 of most rookie QB ratings, McCarthy would've had the help of star receiver and top 5 fantasy pick Justin Jefferson. After breaking the record each year for receiving yards in his first 3 years in the league, Jefferson still posted a 1,000 receiving yard season in 2023 after playing only 10 games. McCarthy would've had the help of Jefferson as well as a solid TE option in TJ Hockenson, and may have been well on his way to a top 15-20 QB spot in the league. Unfortunately we will not see him until next season when he may have a different fantasy outlook.
The next Michigan rookie on most fantasy draft boards would be star running back Blake Corum. In just 15 games last season, Corum rushed for 1,245 yards and 27 touchdowns and posted 4.8 yards per carry. Corum was drafted 3rd overall for all running backs to the Los Angeles Rams where he joins a relatively young Rams RB room. After the preseason, Corum comes in at number two on the depth chart behind Kyren Williams, who was a top fantasy breakout this past season. Williams will most likely again be a top 5 running back pick for the 2024-2025 season as he comes off a season as the 7th highest scoring back in PPR leagues. This creates some complication for Corum as he will spend most of the year as a backup. Saying this, Corum has spoken about his role with the Rams as being a traditional 3rd down back and not the bell cow he was at Michigan. In this context, we will probably see Corum be a popular late round pick with a relatively low ceiling but with decent upside. Corum may see himself getting more catches out of the backfield which will increase his pick popularity in most PPR leagues. We won't see Corum as a top 30 running back, but he may be a solid week to week flex option.
I think they are going to use me as a regular three down running back...a guy that can catch, pass block, and run the ball.- Blake Corum on the Rich Eisen Show
Former Michigan defensive players may also have positive impacts on the ever changing fantasy football defensive rankings. Dax Hill (CB, '22), DJ Turner II (CB, '23), and rookie DT Kris Jenkins ('24) are among the young defensive core for the Cincinnati Bengals, which may be able to turn around the bottom seven fantasy performance from the 2023-2024 season. Two of the better defensive players on the roster for the New England Patriots from Michigan may also be able to add some solidarity in the upcoming season. Safety Jabrill Peppers ('17) and OLB Joshua Uche ('20) will be heading a Patriots defense that is looking to improve upon a mid-tier 2023 fantasy performance. Lastly former Michigan DE Aiden Hutchinson ('22) will look to make another large impact for the Detroit Lions as he has proven himself to be a top tier pass rusher. He will look to improve the Lion's subpar 2023-2024 fantasy season.
Two former U-M veteran wide receivers should also see themselves in some interesting fantasy environments going into the 2024 NFL season. Donovan Peoples-Jones ('20) was recently traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Detroit Lions and finds himself in a very promising outside receiver role behind star slot receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. He is still third on the depth chart following Jameson Williams, but could see himself getting deep targets. He will be a late round pick in 10-14 man leagues, but has a high ceiling due to his big play potential. He will probably find himself in the flex spot as a boom or bust performer.
A more promising Michigan draftee is wide-out Nico Collins ('21) on the Houston Texans. After two relatively average rookie and sophomore seasons, Collins posted an astounding breakout fantasy year last season. Posting nearly 1,300 receiving yards on 80 catches, he found himself at number 12 in total points for receivers in PPR leagues. Subsequently, this was after teammate and 2nd option Tank Dell went out for the year with a leg injury. With Dell back and star veteran receiver Stefon Diggs being aquired by the Texans, that puts Collins in an interesting position. He could end up being the 1st option and seeing another top 15 fantasy season or becoming a week to week WR3 to flex play. We will just have to see how the star-studded Texans offense plays out.
Finally, rarely talked about former Michigan K Jake Moody ('23), who was a two time All-American for the Wolverines, quietly had one of the better rookie kicker seasons for the San Francisco 49ers. After being the 99th pick in the 2023 draft, he was only the second kicker since 2016 to be drafted in the top 100 selections. He had a decent year for the 49ers in terms of accuracy, hitting 21/25 field goals and 60/61 PATs. The only issue is that Moody is a part of a Super Bowl contending powerhouse of an offense and will most likely continue the trend of a PAT heavy season. This drops his fantasy value a bit, but he will probably find himself on rosters in 10-14 man leagues. After the top 10 kickers, the position's fantasy value drops to a week-by-week basis, so Moody may be on and off the waivers most of the year.
