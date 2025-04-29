Former Michigan football star already has a top-selling jersey since 2025 NFL Draft
Michigan football TE Colston Loveland wasn't projected as a top-10 pick by most draft analysts, but the Chicago Bears thought differently. The Bears picked Loveland with the 10th overall pick, and Loveland went before Penn State TE Tyler Warren -- who many thought would go before the three-year Wolverine.
Since landing in Chicago, Loveland already has a top-selling rookie jersey. According to Ari Meirov, the NFL Shop's top-selling jerseys are:
1. Travis Hunter (Jaguars)
2. Cam Ward (Titans)
3. Shedeur Sanders (Browns)
4. Ashton Jeanty (Raiders)
5. Tetairoa McMillan (Panthers)
6. Jaxson Dart (Giants)
7. Abdul Carter (Giants)
8. Matthew Golden (Packers)
9. Tyler Warren (Colts)
10. Colston Loveland (Bears)
The Bears picked Loveland to put as many weapons around Caleb Williams as possible. Loveland will join TE Cole Kmet, and receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. Chicago also picked Missouri WR Luther Burden. After stocking up on offensive linemen this offseason, the Bears are doing everything in their power to make sure Williams succeeds.
Loveland was an All-American at Michigan and he was a top target in the Michigan passing attack. Being a vertical threat, Loveland fits the current NFL game and should play well under Ben Johnson as the new head coach.
