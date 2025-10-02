Former Michigan football starter reportedly no longer on the team
The biggest question surrounding Michigan through four weeks was its wide receiver corps. The Wolverines had dropped 11 passes in four games, and both starters, Semaj Morgan and Channing Goodwin, had dropped four each. Many people believed Michigan might try a new rotation of WRs in the coming weeks, but according to a recent report, one WR won't get that chance.
According to Isaiah Hole with Wolverines Wire, a Michigan spokesman confirmed that WR Fredrick Moore is no longer on the team.
Moore came to Michigan as a part of the 2023 recruiting class. He was a three-star prospect from St. Louis (MO) and he saw little playing time his first season. But last year, Moore played in 182 snaps, playing in all 13 games. He recorded 11 catches for 128 yards and a score.
Moore's coming-out party was against Alabama last season in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Despite the Wolverines' lackluster passing attack, Moore looked impressive in Michigan's final game. He caught three passes for 37 yards, including a tip-toe TD against the Crimson Tide. After his play in the bowl game, Moore was expected to compete for a starting job in 2025.
But it was transfer Donaven McCulley, Morgan, and sophomore Channing Goodwin who started for Michigan. Moore had logged just 18 total snaps in three games for Michigan this season.
What's next for Michigan?
While losing the junior isn't ideal, Michigan wasn't using Moore. The 6-foot-1 WR likely wanted to go somewhere where he could earn more playing time. But it doesn't change much for the Wolverines. Even without Moore, Michigan needs to find someone who can come in and help QB Bryce Underwood.
Michigan has been talking up freshman Andrew Marsh, who could see an uptick in playing time. The Wolverines also went out and landed UMass transfer Anthony Simpson, who hasn't seen much of the field in 2025. But that is another option Sherrone Moore and Co. has.
Michigan has three WRs committed in the 2026 class. Four-star Travis Johnson and Zion Robinson, along with three-star Jaylen Pile. Michigan could be a hot destination for transfer WRs when the portal re-opens.