Former Michigan Football target enters transfer portal
A former Michigan football target has reportedly entered the transfer portal, and there's some speculation that the Wolverines could make another run at the former four-star prospect.
Indiana wide receiver Donaven McCulley was on Michigan's radar back in December when he first entered his name into the portal, and the Wolverines made an offer to the 6-5, 205 pound wideout. But current Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti ultimately played a role in McCulley opting to withdraw his name from the portal and remain in Bloomington.
After an impressive 5-0 start to the 2024 season for the Hoosiers, McCulley is once again looking for a new home.
McCulley hauled in 48 receptions for 644 yards and six touchdowns in 2023, but the senior wideout has just two receptions for 21 yards and one touchdown for the Hoosiers through five weeks in 2024.
There's no question that the Wolverines could use some help in the passing game, particularly from a big body target like McCulley. The only question now is whether or not Sherrone Moore is willing to make another offer to the Indiana native.
