Former Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy poised to become youngest NFL starting quarterback
All JJ McCarthy has done in his football career is win and defy the odds. He owns championships and records at the high school level. He then changed the course of one of the most storied college football programs in history by leading the University of Michigan to a National Championship. Now he is defying the odds as he is slated to become the youngest starting quarterback in the NFL at the tender age of 22.
His NFL career has not been without its share of adversity. He suffered a season-ending knee injury during the preseason of his rookie year, a disheartening setback for a young man who had his eyes on the starting position. He took the injury on the chin and, by all accounts, used the time to watch film and increase his knowledge of the NFL game. The cerebral approach to his injury was successful, and he is now the starting quarterback in Minnesota.
Not only is McCarthy the starting quarterback, but he may be the quarterback best positioned to win in the NFL. He has a plethora of elite weapons at his disposal and a top 10 defense backing him up. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson may be the best receiver in the entire league, WR2 Jordan Addison is capable of beating any cornerback in the league, and tight end TJ Hockenson is a top-five talent at his position as well.
With his penchant for winning and the weapons he has at his disposal, McCarthy could break out with a banner season. His arm strength and knowledge of the game, combined with his understanding of NFL defenses, should enable him to carve up secondaries and stack wins in the win column for Minnesota. The future looks bright for McCarthy and the young Vikings offense. The young QB is ready to take the reins and lead, something Michigan fans are all too familiar with.
