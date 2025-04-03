BREAKING: Former Michigan quarterback traded to Dallas for late-round NFL Draft pick
A former Michigan quarterback is on the move. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the New England Patriots are trading Joe Milton to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a late-round draft pick.
Milton will serve as a new backup for Dak Prescott after accounting for 241 yards and a TD on 22-of-29 passing attempts.
During his three seasons in Ann Arbor, Milton appeared in 14 games and made five starts during the 2020 season. During his final year at Michigan, Milton accounted for 1,077 yards and four touchdowns on 80-of-141 pass attempts. Following his junior season, Milton transferred to Tennessee and was named the starter heading into the 2021 season. He lost that starting job to former Vols QB Hendon Hooker in 2022, but an injury to Hooker brought Milton back into the starting rotation in 2022-23 .
Following his college career, Milton was selected in the 6th round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. After one season in New England, he's now off to Dallas.
