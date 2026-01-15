Former Michigan star RB and coach Mike Hart finds new coaching job

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, it appears that former Michigan running back and coach, Mike Hart, is on the move once again. After receiving a promotion from Eastern Michigan in the beginning of January, it appears that Hart will be headed to Boston College. Zenitz reports that the Eagles will hire Hart as their new running backs coach.

After the 2023 season ended, Hart stepped down from coaching. However, he quietly became an offensive analyst at Eastern Michigan for the 2025 season, and then EMU announced that Hart was going to serve as their assistant head coach, along with being named the wide receivers coach for the 2026 season.

"Coach Hart is a winner," said EMU head coach Chris Creighton. "He has the it factor. He selflessly helped us this year as an Offensive Analyst and made a positive impact. We know that he will be a major addition as Assistant Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach."

Hart's coaching tenure in Ann Arbor

Hart began his coaching career at Eastern Michigan, where he coached for three seasons. He moved to Western Michigan, then Syracuse, and finally Indiana, before landing in Ann Arbor for the 2021 football season. Hart coached three years at Michigan, serving as the Wolverines' running back coach and run game coordinator. He also served as Michigan's interim head coach in 2023 against UNLV.

Under Hart, Michigan's rushing attack paved the way to three straight Big Ten titles and a run to the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship. He helped Blake Corum become Michigan's first back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher since Denard Robinson, as he also set the program rushing record with 58 scores on the ground in four years. Michigan led the Big Ten in rushing from 2021-22 and finished third in rushing yards per game in 2023.

Neal C. Lauron / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hart consistently had a solid rushing attack in Ann Arbor. He helped Hassan Haskins, Coum, and Donovan Edwards, among others, during his three seasons at Michigan.

Hart played for Michigan from 2004-07, where he was a four-year starter. He finished his career as the Wolverines' all-time leading rusher with 5,040 yards on the ground. A two-time Doak Walker Award finalist, Hart finished fifth in the 2006 Heisman Trophy balloting. He was a three-time All-Big Ten first team selection and was named the 2004 Big Ten Freshman of the Year.