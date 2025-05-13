Former Michigan Wolverine Will Johnson unveils tattoo honoring alma mater and his legacy connection
Many Michigan fans have been vocal about their disdain for how Will Johnson's career at Michigan ended. Missing games, repeated injuries, and an inability to help the team when they needed him most are all part of the reason for that perception. Some fans alluded to the thought that maybe he had quit on his team because they were not doing well and had no shot at the College Football Playoff. The NFL Draft should have cleared some of those rumors, as Johnson was unable to participate in many of the pre-draft workouts and watched his stock plummet live during the draft.
Once considered a top ten pick, Johnson slid all the way to 47th where the Arizona Cardinals happily snagged him up. It is obvious he was dealing with a real injury issue, the extent of which still has not been fully disclosed. What is also quite obvious is that Johnson is a Wolverine for life and has shown that with a new tattoo paying homage to his school, their National Championship success, and the legacy lineage he shares with his father who played at U-M as well.
Johnson came to Michigan as a five-star legacy recruit. His father, Deon Johnson, also played cornerback at the University of Michigan from 1991-92. He was not the caliber of player his son is, but that legacy had an impact in Will picking U of M. For those fans that are not sure of Will's commitment to the maize and blue, look no further than his left calf.
