Michigan cornerback Will Johnson has a blunt message for teams that passed over him in NFL Draft
Former Michigan cornerback Will Johnson was one of the bigger slides in the 2025 NFL Draft. His slide from a potential top 10 pick to the 47th was only overshadowed by the free fall of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders fall was rumored to be due to his inability to wow NFL general managers during the interview process, coupled with worries that he was not focused enough on his football career.
Johnson slid for a much different reason. Nobody can say that Will Johnson does not take his craft seriously. Johnson is a quiet professional, an assassin between the lines, and a young man that epitomizes humility and a team first mentality. However, a nagging injury and rumors that it was a knee injury that may be more serious than previously thought, scared away GMs. The Arizona Cardinals finally scooped Johnson up with the 47th overall pick, and now Will has a message for the teams that passed him over.
Securing a player as talented as Johnson with the 47th pick was a huge win for the Cardinals. NFL Draft analysts across the board gave the Arizona organization an A grade for their selection of Johnson. As long as the injury rumors were overinflated, he could easily become a top 10 or even top 5 cornerback in the NFL. He spent his time in Ann Arbor locked up against the WR1 for every team he faced and only gave up two total touchdowns. He also had three pick sixes and was willing to stick his nose in on run stops as well. Either way, he is coming to the league with a chip on his shoulder and a point to prove.
