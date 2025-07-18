Former Wolverine named to NFL Top 100 Players of 2025 list
Rashan Gary was not only the top commitment in Michigan's 2016 recruiting class--he's the highest-rated recruit in the program's history (joined only by Bryce Underwood). During his three seasons with the Wolverines, Gary played in 34 games and made 21 starts at defensive end. His combination of size, speed, power, and athleticism made him one of the most intimidating defenders in all of college football. And in 2017, Gary earned the Richard Katcher Award, which is given annually to Michigan's top defensive lineman.
Gary finished his collegiate career with 136 tackles and 10.5 sacks. While those numbers won't jump off the page, anyone who watched him play knew that he was a future first-round NFL Draft pick. That projection came true in the 2019 NFL Draft, when the Green Bay Packers selected him in the first round with the 12th overall pick.
Entering his seventh season with the Packers, Gary has developed into one of the top defensive players on the team--and in the league. Over his six NFL seasons, he's totaled 226 tackles, 39 sacks, and six forced fumbles. His production earned him his first Pro Bowl selection in 2024, and now he's being recognized as one of the NFL's Top 100 players heading into the 2025 season.
Here's what analysts had to say about Gary's placement at No. 80:
Even though Gary’s stats took a slight dip in 2024, he anchored Green Bay’s defense the entire season, starting every game for the first time in his career. Gary was the Packers’ leader in sacks and QB hits en route to his first Pro Bowl honor. Gary looks to continue that success on the field in defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s second season.
NFL Pro Insight for Gary: Rashan Gary generated pressure on 23.5% of his pass rushes on third down last season, sixth-highest among defenders with at least 75 pass rushes on third down. Gary managed to generate pressure on just 7.8% of his pass rushes on early downs.
