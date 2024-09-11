Former Wolverines shine in Week 1 of NFL season
Week 1 of the NFL is in the books and many former Michigan football players made an impact.
Jake Moody - 49ers
San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody went a perfect 6/6 on Monday Night Football. He made three kicks in each half of the game. Two of Moody's field goals were from beyond 50 yards in the Niners' 32-19 win over the Jets.
Daxton Hill - Bengals
Hill notched seven tackles including a sack in a 16-10 loss to the Patriots.
Mike Sainristil - Commanders
Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil accounted for six tackles in his NFL debut. The Commanders fell to the Buccaneers 37-20.
Aidan Hutchinson - Lions
Aidan Hutchinson had himself a night up against the Rams' offensive line. The defensive end registered five tackles, four QB hits, one sack, and 11 hurries on opening night in Detroit. Hutchinson's 11 hurries were an NFL best and the Lions started the new campaign 1-0 with a 26-20 overtime win.
Nico Collins - Texans
Nico Collins led all Houston Texans receivers with 6 receptions for 117 yards against the Indianapolis Colts. He made an outstanding grab in the second quarter for a 55-yard gain on a pass from former Buckeye C.J. Stroud.
Junior Colson - Chargers
In his debut, linebacker Junior Colson recorded four tackles for the Los Angeles Chargers. Jim Harbaugh also earned his first win as Chargers head coach, defeating the Raiders 22-10.
