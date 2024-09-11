Wolverine Digest

Former Wolverines shine in Week 1 of NFL season

Elijah Kaye

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) kicks a field goal against the New York Jets during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) kicks a field goal against the New York Jets during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Week 1 of the NFL is in the books and many former Michigan football players made an impact.

Jake Moody - 49ers

San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody went a perfect 6/6 on Monday Night Football. He made three kicks in each half of the game. Two of Moody's field goals were from beyond 50 yards in the Niners' 32-19 win over the Jets.

Daxton Hill - Bengals

Hill notched seven tackles including a sack in a 16-10 loss to the Patriots.

Sep 8, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dax Hill (23) brings down New England Patriots wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (1) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Mike Sainristil - Commanders

Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil accounted for six tackles in his NFL debut. The Commanders fell to the Buccaneers 37-20.

Aug 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (2) stretches before a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Aidan Hutchinson - Lions

Aidan Hutchinson had himself a night up against the Rams' offensive line. The defensive end registered five tackles, four QB hits, one sack, and 11 hurries on opening night in Detroit. Hutchinson's 11 hurries were an NFL best and the Lions started the new campaign 1-0 with a 26-20 overtime win.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, September 8, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nico Collins - Texans

Nico Collins led all Houston Texans receivers with 6 receptions for 117 yards against the Indianapolis Colts. He made an outstanding grab in the second quarter for a 55-yard gain on a pass from former Buckeye C.J. Stroud.

Junior Colson - Chargers

In his debut, linebacker Junior Colson recorded four tackles for the Los Angeles Chargers. Jim Harbaugh also earned his first win as Chargers head coach, defeating the Raiders 22-10.

Jun 13, 2024; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Junior Colson (25) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

