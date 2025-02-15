Four-star EDGE rusher sets official visit date with Wolverines
Krew Jones, the 68th ranked player in the 2027 recruiting class, has officially committed to visit Ann Arbor on April 28th. Along with Michigan, Jones has also scheduled visits to Michigan State, Ohio State, and Purdue, making it clear that he’s considering his options carefully. The 6-foot-5, 218-pound EDGE rusher is widely regarded as one of the top defensive prospects in his class, and his versatility and playmaking ability have made him a priority target for Coach Sherrone Moore and defensive line coach Lou Esposito.
Jones is known for his blue-collar, relentless mentality on the field, making him an ideal fit for Michigan’s culture of toughness and grit. He plays with a fierce passion that aligns with the Wolverines’ commitment to physicality, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. His explosive first step and high motor allow him to be a disruptive force, whether he’s pressuring the quarterback or setting the edge against the run. With his frame and athleticism, Jones has the potential to be a game-changer at the next level.
The recruitment of Jones is a crucial one for Michigan as they continue to build their defense under Coach Moore and Esposito. Adding an elite EDGE rusher to the fold would not only strengthen Michigan’s pass rush but also provide a player who can contribute immediately. As Jones takes his visits and weighs his options, Michigan is well-positioned to make a strong case for his commitment, especially given their reputation for developing top-tier defensive talent.
With April 28th approaching, all eyes will be on Jones’ visit to Ann Arbor as the Wolverines look to add another elite prospect to their already impressive 2027 recruiting class. If Michigan can successfully recruit Jones, it would be a major victory in solidifying their defensive line for the future and continuing their tradition of dominance in the trenches.
