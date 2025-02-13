Four-Star top 150 tight end recruit with Michigan offer decommits from Texas A&M
Michigan's use of tight ends has long been a staple within their offense, with the position playing a pivotal role in both the passing game and the running game. The Wolverines have a rich tradition of utilizing tight ends not just for blocking, but also as reliable receiving threats, especially in critical red zone situations. This well-balanced offensive scheme makes Michigan a highly attractive destination for any young tight end looking to develop their skills and play at the highest level. Ann Arbor has become a place where top-tier tight ends can showcase their talents while contributing to a successful and dynamic offense.
Xavier Tiller, a recent decommitment from Texas A&M, should find Michigan’s approach particularly appealing as he looks to chart his next steps in the recruiting process. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound tight end is ranked as the 133rd overall player in the 2026 class, and with his combination of size, athleticism, and pass-catching ability, he is considered a high-potential prospect. Tiller's decision to reopen his recruitment has drawn attention from several top programs, and Michigan is now one of the schools in pursuit of his commitment.
However, Tiller’s recruitment won’t be an easy one for the Wolverines. The standout tight end hails from Georgia, and the Bulldogs, as the in-state powerhouse, are heavily involved in his recruitment. Michigan will face stiff competition from Georgia and other schools looking to secure his services. Currently, Auburn is considered to be in the lead by many experts in the recruiting world, with the Tigers having a strong presence in his recruitment. Despite the challenges, Michigan has a lot to offer Tiller.
The Wolverines’ track record with tight ends, along with their recent success in developing players at the position, makes them a compelling choice. The opportunity to be part of an offense that features tight ends in key roles and the chance to learn from a coaching staff that understands how to maximize the position will certainly be appealing to Tiller. If Michigan can make a strong push, they’ll have an excellent chance to secure Tiller’s commitment, making Ann Arbor a top destination for one of the nation's elite tight end prospects in the 2026 class.
