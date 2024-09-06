Full Big Ten football Week 2 schedule; a few top showdowns
It was a nice Week 1 for the Big Ten Conference. The Big Ten went 17-1 last weekend with the lone loss being Minnesota. Looking toward Week 2, there are some really good games that people will likely want to tune into.
College GameDay will be in Ann Arbor to show No. 10 Michigan face No. 3 Texas. It will be the first regular-season meeting between the two teams. The only time they've played was back in 2006 in the Rose Bowl where Texas scored a game-winning field goal.
A few other games fans will want to tune into are Iowa State facing Iowa. The battle for Iowa is always interesting and it's going to be intriguing to see if Cade McNamara can continue his hot second half he had last week.
At night, you've got Colorado facing Nebraska. Two schools who disappointed last season, but both look to take the next step. Whoever wins this weekend will have some momentum entering conference play. Also, Boise State and Oregon is a late game to watch. The Ducks barely got by Idaho last weekend and eyes will be on them to see if they can become electric offensively.
Big Ten Week 2 schedule:
Friday September 6:
Western Illinois vs. Indiana -- 7:00 p.m. ET on BTN
Duke vs. Northwestern -- 9:00 p.m. ET on FS1
Saturday September 7:
Texas vs. Michigan -- Noon ET on FOX
Bowling Green vs. Penn State -- Noon ET on BTN
Rhode Island vs. Minnesota -- Noon ET on Peacock
Akron vs. Rutgers -- Noon ET on BTN
Iowa State vs. Iowa -- 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS
Michigan State vs. Maryland -- 3:30 p.m. ET on BTN
Eastern Michigan vs. Washington -- 3:30 p.m. ET on BTN
South Dakota vs. Wisconsin -- 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1
Kansas vs. Illinois -- 7:00 p.m. ET on FS1
Western Michigan vs. Ohio State -- 7:30 p.m. ET on BTN
Colorado vs. Nebraska -- 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC
Boise State vs. Oregon -- 10:00 p.m. ET on Peacock
Utah State vs. USC -- 11:00 p.m. ET on BTN
How to watch:
Fubo has you covered with the Big Ten Network.
All of the football games that air on Big Ten Network will also be available to stream on Fubo. The service is currently offering a free trial, giving new subscribers a chance to watch a few Big Ten matchups before purchasing a plan.
Normal $79.99 plan will get the B1G Ten. Big Ten Network also is available to Fubo subscribers in Canada, so fans north of the border can tune in and watch their teams.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Predicting every Big Ten football game in Week 2
Michigan football recruits, targets speak on Texas vs. Michigan showdown