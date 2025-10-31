Game notes, important stats ahead of Michigan's showdown vs. Purdue
Michigan is back in action this weekend and looking to build on its two-game win streak. After falling to USC, the Wolverines have come back strong, beating both Washington and Michigan State. Now, Michigan returns to Ann Arbor as a massive favorite against the two-win Purdue Boilermakers.
If the Wolverines can continue to win games, Michigan could find itself in contention for the College Football Playoff after missing it last year. The Wolverines will be going up against a Purdue team that struggles taking care of the football, and defensively, the Boilermakers can't stop too many people.
The Wolverines might be a little banged up entering the game, but Michigan is clearly the better team. The Wolveines are nearly three-touchdown favorites in the game and Bryce Underwood has a chance to have a breakout game against Purdue.
Ahead of the game, here are some important things to know.
Game notes to know
- Michigan holds a 47-14 advantage in the all-time series with Purdue
- The Wolverines have won the last 10 of 12 games against the Boilermakers
- Michigan won the last six games against Purdue, including a 41-13 win the last time they played in 2023
- Michigan has wins in 37 of its last 43 games against conference schools
- The U-M offense has tallied 37 plays of 20-plus yards on offense (22 receiving, 15 rushing) through eight weeks (six in week one, four, eight, three, seven, one, three, four). Justice Haynes and Andrew Marshare tied for the team lead with nine such plays (all rushes for Haynes, eight receiving for Marsh), followed by Donaven McCulley (five; all receiving). Additionally, Marsh has three via kickoff return.
- The offense is permitting opposing defenses to create an average 3.75 negative plays per game, ranking U-M 14th nationally in tackles for loss allowed.
- Running back Justice Haynes fronts a two-punch rushing attack with Jordan Marshall. Whichever back starts for U-M has reached at least 100 yards rushing with at least one touchdown in seven of eight contests this year (159, 125, 104, 149, 117, 152 yards for Haynes; 133 yards for Marshall), with the lone exception being at USC when Haynes left with an injury.
- The Michigan run game is 15th in the FBS, averaging 220.1 yards per contest. Six different players have scored on the ground this year, led by Justice Haynes, who ranks seventh in the nation with 10 rushing touchdowns despite missing nearly two full games. Jordan Marshall has five scores on the ground.
- Bryce Underwood's 61.1 percent completion rating (121-of-198 passing) comes with an average of 7.95 yards per attempt and a pass efficiency rating of 135.5. He ranks 36th in the nation with 12.61 yards per completion.
- Michigan's passing game continues to develop through Underwood. Twelve (12) different players have caught passes this year, including five with 10 or more receptions. Freshman Andrew Marsh has 20 catches, 321 yards and a pair of touchdowns across the last month of the season.
- U-M is winning the turnover battle with a 15:6 ratio (three fumbles lost, three interceptions), ranked eighth-best in the country. U-M's 15 turnovers gained rank 12th across the FBS.
- On the defensive side of the turnover battle, Cole Sullivan leads the team with four turnovers forced (three interceptions, one fumble recovery). Sullivan is one of nine U-M linebackers to record three or more interceptions in a season and the first since Steve Morrison in 1991. Morrison's five picks that season are a single-season record for linebackers at U-M.
- U-M is ranked 24th in total defense; only three opponents (Oklahoma, USC, MSU) have eclipsed 300 yards of total offense against the Maize and Blue.
- The pass rush has averaged 2.63 quarterback takedowns per game (25th, FBS). U-M's 21 sacks generated are tied-fourth in the Big Ten; Central Michigan (fifth-highest rushing rate across FBS) is the only team to escape without a sack taken against the Wolverines.
- That figure has helped pad a TFL rank of 28th nationally, with the defense averaging 6.6 negative plays per contest. Derrick Moore leads the team with 6.5 sacks, and he's tied for the team lead in TFL with Jaishawn Barham.
- Linebacker Ernest Hausmann is pacing the defense with 52 tackles through eight games, followed closely by Jimmy Rolder (52). TJ Metcalf leads the secondary (32 stops) and Trey Pierce(18) has the most among interior defensive linemen.